Xenia Police Reports

Jan. 30
12:24 a.m. — Noise complaint 500 block of Newport Road.
1:44 a.m. — Alarm at a business/bank 1900 block of Harner Drive.
2:55 a.m. — Suspicious vehicle 300 block of West Main St.
9:31 a.m. — Fraud/forgery 100 block of East Main St.
10:04 a.m. — Theft 30 block of South Allison Avenue.
12:05 a.m. — Hit/run crash 14 block of North Detroit St.
1:05 a.m. — Unwanted subject 90 block of East Second St.
1:40 a.m. — Domestic dispute 1100 block of Fredrick Drive.
2:53 a.m. — Suspicious vehicle 70 block of Hospitality Drive.
3:07 a.m. — Harassment 1800 block of West Second St.
4:15 a.m. — Drug activity 100 block of North Detroit St.
4:47 a.m. — Holdup/panic alarm 100 block of South Progress Drive.
5:04 a.m. — Drug activity 700 block of West Second St.
5:12 a.m. — Suspicious vehicle Corwin Avenue and East Church St.
6:29 a.m. — Fight 1600 block of Deer Creek Drive.
7:56 a.m. — Suspicious vehicle North Monroe Drive and Ravina Road.
8:05 a.m. — Fight 70 block of East Market St.
8:15 a.m. — Theft 1600 block of West Park Square.
9:11 a.m. — Disturbance 600 block of South Monroe St.
11:58 a.m. — Domestic dispute 1600 block of Sioux Drive.
Xenia Daily Gazette news report compiled by Scott Halasz.
