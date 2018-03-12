Xenia Police Reports

Jan. 30

12:24 a.m. — Noise complaint 500 block of Newport Road.

1:44 a.m. — Alarm at a business/bank 1900 block of Harner Drive.

2:55 a.m. — Suspicious vehicle 300 block of West Main St.

9:31 a.m. — Fraud/forgery 100 block of East Main St.

10:04 a.m. — Theft 30 block of South Allison Avenue.

12:05 a.m. — Hit/run crash 14 block of North Detroit St.

1:05 a.m. — Unwanted subject 90 block of East Second St.

1:40 a.m. — Domestic dispute 1100 block of Fredrick Drive.

2:53 a.m. — Suspicious vehicle 70 block of Hospitality Drive.

3:07 a.m. — Harassment 1800 block of West Second St.

4:15 a.m. — Drug activity 100 block of North Detroit St.

4:47 a.m. — Holdup/panic alarm 100 block of South Progress Drive.

5:04 a.m. — Drug activity 700 block of West Second St.

5:12 a.m. — Suspicious vehicle Corwin Avenue and East Church St.

6:29 a.m. — Fight 1600 block of Deer Creek Drive.

7:56 a.m. — Suspicious vehicle North Monroe Drive and Ravina Road.

8:05 a.m. — Fight 70 block of East Market St.

8:15 a.m. — Theft 1600 block of West Park Square.

9:11 a.m. — Disturbance 600 block of South Monroe St.

11:58 a.m. — Domestic dispute 1600 block of Sioux Drive.

Xenia Daily Gazette news report compiled by Scott Halasz.

