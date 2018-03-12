Oct. 2

John R. Bradford, 467 Wilson Drive, Xenia, guilty unauthorized use of vehicle, fines $384, 90 days, 17 suspended. Jail credit on condition no future violation within five years.

Joshua L. Reed, 9 Miller St. #7, Cedarville, guilty endangering children, fines $532, 180 days, 22 suspended. Jail credit on condition no future violation within five years and successful completion of probation.

Lee Cornett, 755 Vine St. Apt. D, Xenia, guilty theft, fines $307, 180 days, five suspended. Jail suspended on condition no similar violation within five years.

Oct. 3

Tyler J. M. Heath, 1146 Frost Circle, Xenia, guilty criminal trespass, fines $413, 30 days, 15 suspended. Jail credit on condition no future violation within five years.

Oct. 4

John S. Babb, 96 South Galloway St., Xenia, guilty possession of drug abuse instruments, fines $400, 90 days. Jail suspended on condition no similar violation within years and successful completion of probation.

Xenia Municipal Court report is compiled from completed cases occurring in throughout Greene County. Report compiled by Natalie Jones.

