Xenia Township receives CO detectors

DAYTON — The Dayton Firefighters Federal Credit Union is once again donating carbon monoxide detectors to local Fire Departments.

Xenia Township Fire Department, 8 Brush Row Road, received CO detectors March 12.

A total of 450 carbon monoxide detectors will go to eight fire departments. This is the third year in a row the credit union has donated carbon monoxide detectors to local fire departments for a total of 1,131 detectors. The credit union donates the detectors as part of their holidays skip a payment program. For each skip-a-payment fee received, the credit union donates a carbon monoxide detector.

The credit union will deliver the carbon monoxide detectors in the next few weeks to Kettering, Trotwood, Butler Township, Troy, Fairborn, Xenia Township and West Carrollton fire departments. The City of Dayton received and installed all of their donated carbon monoxide detectors from the credit union last month. The combined three year donation totals about $15,500.

“Donating the carbon monoxide detectors helps the communities we serve and the fire departments who protect them,” said Marketing Manger Shannon O’Neill.

The Dayton Firefighters Federal Credit Union is open to anyone that lives, works, worships or attends school in Montgomery, Greene and Miami County of Ohio. It is currently a 58 million dollar credit union with approximately 4,500 members. Located in downtown Dayton but with multiple branch access through shared branching, the credit union provides a full range of financial products, but pride themselves on personal service and improving financial lives. They have been in business since 1935.