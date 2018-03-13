Greene County Retired Teachers gather luncheon

XENIA — Greene County Retired Teachers Association (GCRTA) winter quarter luncheon meeting featured speaker Executive Director of Ohio Retired Teachers Association Robin Rayfield – a Necrology Service for 2017 departed members and their families and recognition presentation for member Delores Alston recently.

The group met Feb. 28 at United Memorial Presbyterian Church in Xenia where Rayfield stated that a new configuration of county representation at the state level will help the ORTA Board of Directors to be a “more nimble Board” composed of fewer members overall. The new configuration will include three members each from five autonomous areas in the state: northwest Ohio, northeast Ohio, southwest Ohio, southeast Ohio, and central Ohio.

As for the new executive director, his goals while in service to ORTA include: creating a better operating ORTA for all recipients; working toward expressing the need for health care for all recipients – as health care is not a guaranteed benefit; and increasing ORTA membership across Ohio. Executive Director Rayfield also mentioned the possibility of emailing the ORTA Newsletter to all recipients to save money over the costs of printing and mailing.

Member Delores Alston was recognized for her outstanding career in education and in service to her community. Member Recognition Chair Virginia Pinkerton, while interviewing Delores, asked her to state a life motto she herself choose to live by, and Delores brought forth “A life of service is a life worth living.”

Becoming a teacher after graduation from Central State College, Alston taught third grade in Danville, Ky. Her second teaching job was in Cleveland, where the existing teachers shared “steps to follow” for good teaching practices. She taught elementary grades in the mornings and then tutored students from the upper grades in the afternoon.

Returning to Central State University, sheearned her master’s degree in education, and also met and married on of her professors at Central State. Alston began teaching in the Xenia schools in 1960. She began at Xenia West Junior High School teaching eighth grade, and then served in ensuing years at Cox and Spring Hill as Reading Coordinator. She became the fifth grade reading coordinator for all Xenia Schools as her culminating career responsibility. Always interested in volunteer work, Alston has steadfastly remained a member of many organizations serving the Greene County area. Crediting her outstanding parents for her good start in life, Delores Alston has lived her motto: “a life of service is a life worth living.”

The Necrology Service was coordinated memorably by Sally Wallace, with names being read, a chime being rung, and roses being presented to family members or friends who were able to attend.

The next luncheon meeting will be held 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 23 at the United Memorial Presbyterian Church in Xenia. The featured speaker will be Ohio State Teachers Retirement System Executive Director Mike Neff. Neff will talk about the critical time of transition in our own retirement system. All retired Greene County educators are encouraged to attend. Contact Jim Beaver Membership Chair at Jbeav36@aol.com or 937-237-8657 for more information.