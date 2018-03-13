Spring Has Sprung 5K registration open

XENIA — Registration is open for Greene County Public Health’s 9th annual “Spring Has Sprung” Healthy Families 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, April 14 at the Xenia YMCA located at 135 E. Church Street.

This event supports the efforts of the Health District to provide and promote healthier lifestyle choices, and encourages healthy, active lifestyles in Greene County. It is designed to bring families of all fitness levels together for a fun event, even for those who have never participated in a 5K before.

Registration and check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Xenia YMCA with a Zumba® warm-up at 8:30 a.m., and the pet – and stroller- friendly run/walk beginning at 9 a.m. The course features a flat terrain in and around the Xenia area beginning and ending at the Xenia YMCA. There will also be a FREE “Wee One Run” at 8:45 a.m. for ages 5 and younger. After the run/walk, healthy refreshments will be provided, door prizes will be awarded, and participants can visit the various sponsors and vendors in the gymnasium during the Resource Fair.

The cost is $15 per person by Friday, April 6, which includes an event t-shirt (guaranteed). After April 6, including the day of the race, the cost is $20 per person (t-shirt included while supplies last).

Teams of six or more are eligible to receive a discount and should call Jillian Drew at 937-374-5683 for more information.

Medals will be awarded to the top 3 finishers, both male and female, in each age category, and all participants will receive a participation ribbon.

Through the Greene County Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP), Greene County Public Health, along with various other community partners, are addressing the issue of chronic disease. Obesity is a major contributor to a number of chronic diseases including diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease and cancer.

By decreasing the rate of obesity in our county, these types of diseases can be significantly decreased, thus lowering overall healthcare costs. In the 2017 Community Health Assessment (CHA) phone survey, 38.5 percent of people reported being overweight. Through increased physical activity and good nutrition, the obesity rates will go down, increasing the overall health of Greene County.

Registraion is open online now for the 5K at www.speedy-feet.com. A registration form to print out and send in with payment is available at www.gcph.info. The Health District is looking for additional sponsors for the event. If persons are interested in sponsorship, donation of a door prize, or need further information on this event, contact Jillian Drew at jdrew@gcph.info or call 937-374-5683.