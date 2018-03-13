Submitted art

The artwork of Libby Rudolf and extended family is on display in the Yellow Springs Senior Citizen Center Gallery March through April 27. An artist reception with demo (and snacks) will be held 4-7 p.m. Friday, March 16. The artwork includes Rudolf’s watercolors, family members – woodwork, metalwork, sculpture, photography and fabric embroidery designs and a Project Based Learning handmade book about gardening and energy from food – “Sunshine for Lunch” with Mills Lawn Elementary students.