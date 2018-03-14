WSU Theatre to present ‘The Mystery of Edwin Drood’

FAIRBORN — Wright State University Theatre concludes its 43rd season in the Festival Playhouse with the Tony Award-winning musical: “The Mystery of Edwin Drood,” running from Thursday, March 15 through Sunday, April 8.

“The Mystery of Edwin Drood” is a musical inspired by the unfinished novel by Charles Dickens. Drood became a Broadway smash hit, winning Tony’s for Best Musical, Best Book and Best Score–all by Rupert Holmes in a tour-de-force creation. The electrifying, tune-filled show is set in an old English Music Hall, where characters aren’t quite what they seem! In fact, for this musical who-dunnit, the audience gets to choose the ending of the show, guaranteeing a unique performance each and every night.

The story unfolds in the small town of Cloisterham England, where the young and charming Edwin Drood has been mysteriously murdered, but by whom? Dickens passed away before he was able to finish, so the audience gets to choose which character is the killer by putting it to a vote. “The Mystery of Edwin Drood” is a hilarious, interactive mystery musical that allows the audience to become the detectives and finish Dickens novel.

“The Mystery of Edwin Drood” is directed and choreographed by Greg Hellems (Sex with Strangers for HumanRace Theatre Co/9 to 5), musical direction by Scot Woolley (9 to 5/ No, No, Nannette) Sets are designed by Pam Lavarnway (The Grapes of Wrath/No, No, Nanette), lighting by Matthew P. Benjamin (Restoration!), costumes by Elizabeth Bourgeois (The Grapes of Wrath/ 9 to 5), properties by John Lavarnway (The Grapes of Wrath/Fiddler on the Roof), sound by Ryan Burgdorf (Restoration!), and stage management by Makayla Michael (Macbeth).

Featured onstage are Kenneth Erard (Chairman, Mayor Sapsea), Rachel Woeste (Mr. James Throttle, Stage Manager), Kyle Miller (John Jasper), Megan Valle (Edwin Drood, Shade of Drood), Emma Buchanan (Rosa Bud, Shade of Rosa ), Michaella Waickman (Wendy, Maid), Rachel Mary Green (Beatrice, Flo, Maid), Alejandria Solis (Helena Landless), Nick Wasserbauer (Neville Landless), Sam Maxwell (The Reverend Mr. Crisparkle), Casey Borghesi (Princess Puffer), Kyle Sell (Durdles), Cody Westbrook (Deputy), Joey Kennedy (Bazzard, Waiter), Will Graber (Horace, Shade of Jasper), Megan Arsenseau (Succubae, Ensemble), Taylor Patrick (Succubae, Ensemble), Mackenzie Kasbaum (Succubae, Ensemble), and are supported by an ensemble including: Megan Arseneau, Taylor Patrick, Christopher Wells, David Emery, Zach Fretag, and Mackenzie Kasbaum.

Performances are 7 p.m. March 15, 28, 29, April 5; 8 p.m. March 16, 17, 30, 31, April 6, 7; 2 p.m. March 18, 31, April 1, 7, 8. Tickets are $22 for adults, and $20 students and seniors.

For tickets and theatre information call the box office at 937-775-2500, or purchase single tickets online at https://liberal-arts.wright.edu/theatre-dance-and-motion-pictures/box-office.