Rotary learns about watershed efforts

Hope Taft and Bill Schieman from the Little Miami Watershed spoke about their efforts to keep the river clean during a recent Xenia Rotary Club meeting. They are pictured with Rotarians Joe Kennedy and Brad Montgomery. For more information visit www.lmriverkleeners.org.
