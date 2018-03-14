WSU hosting open house

FAIRBORN — In honor of St. Patrick’s Day Saturday, March 17 visit Wright State University – whose school colors happen to be green and gold. Raider Open House 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Student Union.

“We love to have high school students, as well as transfer students, and their families visit our beautiful campus during Raider Open House and see for themselves what it’s like to be a Raider,” said Jennifer McCamis, director of admissions. “Faculty, staff and current Wright State students will be out in force to welcome prospective undergraduate students to campus.”

Informational sessions about academic programs, financial aid, campus housing, transferring to Wright State, student life, the University Honors Program and more will be offered during the annual event.

Breakout sessions will provide in-depth information about academic colleges and departments. Some of these may include academic building tours, project demonstrations or other interactive activities. Students can even talk one-on-one with faculty members about their academic goals and interests.

Plus, attendees can explore campus and housing through the eyes of their tour guide, a current Wright State student.

Parents and students can learn about Wright State’s new tuition guarantee program that will enable students and families to more confidently plan their finances and provide an incentive for graduating on time. It locks in the same annual cost of tuition, housing and dining over a four-year college career for newly admitted, degree-seeking undergraduate students who are Ohio residents.

Sessions and tours will be offered at various times during the open house to allow people to personalize their experience and learn more about the topics that interest them most. Attendees won’t want to miss the Resource Fair, where they can enjoy one-on-one conversations with faculty, staff and students from academic colleges and student services offices at their leisure.

The event is for prospective undergraduate students at the Wright State University Student Union, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy. For more information and to register, visit wright.edu/admissions/raideropenhouse or call the Office of Admissions at 937-775-5700.