CU student awarded Mayo Clinic internship

CEDARVILLE — First-year professional pharmacy student MeiLing Norfolk has been awarded an internship at the Mayo Clinic’s main campus in Minnesota.

Only eight inpatient internships are awarded each summer.

“I think the part I’m most excited about is getting to experience how the Mayo Clinic is different from other health systems,” Norfolk said. “They have a huge legacy, and I want to see how things like innovation are incorporated into patient care. I’m also really excited about the mini-rotations, because I think they’ll open my eyes to the different opportunities in pharmacy.”

Norfolk will work alongside staff in the emergency department and central inpatient pharmacy. She will also rotate through various clinical specialties to gain experience in each area. Norfolk will conclude her internship with a professional presentation to hospital residents and staff.

“Summer internships, such as MeiLing’s at the Mayo Clinic, develop a passion in our students for what they can do to serve patients as pharmacists and provide them with competitive skill sets as they pursue postgraduate positions and training, such as residencies,” said Dr. Aleda Chen, assistant dean of the school of pharmacy. “I’m excited to see our students achieve internships in a variety of health care systems that can challenge them and help achieve their goals.”