Local libraries announce programs

GREENE COUNTY — The Greene County Community Libraries will hold a variety of programs for the month of March. Some programs require registration contact the local library to register. The following library programs are planned:

Bellbrook

Winters-Bellbrook Community Library is located at 57 W. Franklin St. To register for programs call 937-352-4004.

Babies & Books for ages 6-24 months, 10-10:45 a.m. Thursday, March 15, 22, 29.

Throwback Thursday Craft for adults, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 15. Relive your childhood with a throwback craft ﹘ Tie-dye. Bring your own T-shirt to tie-dye. Registration required.

St. Patrick’s Day Craft for ages 2-8, all day Friday, March 16. Stop by any time of the day and make a St. Patrick’s Day craft to take home.

Dungeons & Dragons, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 17. Join staff for D&D at the library. Bring a character to join the campaign. Registration required.

Cluein’ and Chewin’ Book Club for adults, 6-7 p.m. Monday, March 19. Join this mystery book discussion group for adults. Members are invited to bring a food item to share that they feel is somehow related to the book. Registration required.

Cedarville

Cedarville Community Library is located at 20 S. Miller St. To register for programs call 937-352-4006.

Story Time for ages 0-5 with adult, 10:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, March 21, 28. Children will enjoy stories, finger-plays and other activities.

Tech Thursday for ages 6-11, 4-5 p.m. Thursday, March 22. Have fun with STEM-themed activities.

Solving Common Dog Problems for adults, 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 24. Canine behavior specialist, Janee Moore, along with her four-legged friends, will talk about common dog problems such as barking, jumping, leash manners, and social skills and how to correct them. Registration required.

Book Discussion and Special Guest for adults, 6-7:45 p.m. Monday, March 26. 4 Paws for Ability is a non-profit based out of Xenia that places task-trained service dogs with disabled children and veterans as written about in the book.

DIY Foot Soaks for adults, 2-3:15 p.m. Saturday, March 31. Create a decadent foot soak that will allow you to recreate the spa experience at home.

Jamestown

Jamestown Community Library is located at 86 Seaman Drive. To register for programs call 937-352-4005.

Fifth Grade Book Club,Thursday, March 15, at 4 p.m.

Book Swap for adults, 2 p.m. Saturday, March 17. Spring clean your bookshelves. Bring in your gently used books and trade for some new-to-you reads.

Card Making and Paper Crafts for adults, 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 20. Card making and paper crafts with a monthly theme. Instruction and supplies furnished. Registration required.

Crafters Night Out for adults, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 20, 27. Stop by the library and join other crafters as they work on various projects, from knitting to scrapbooking and everything in between.

Walking and Talking for adults, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 21. Join us for a morning walk on the bike path. Walk approximately 2.5 miles. Enjoy some exercise and good conversation. Walking group will meet on the sidewalk outside the library.

Yellow Springs

Yellow Springs Community Library is located at 415 Xenia Ave. To register for programs call 937-352-4003.

Greene County Sheriff Canine Unit for adults, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 15. Join staff for an informative meeting with one of the Greene County Sheriff’s canine unit.

Preschool Story Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, March 16, 23, 30. Join Ms. Janet for fun with stories, songs, rhymes, and a craft.

Jewelry Making with Lily Rose for adults, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 17. Make and take a vintage cherry bracelet. Registration required.

Social Skills for Dogs for adults, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, March 19. Canine behavioral specialist Janee Crafton will talk about specific social skills that can encourage good behavior in your dog.

Narnia and Beyond Adventurers Club for age 7 and up, 3- 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 20. Book 6: The Silver Chair. Have a snack, hear a chapter read aloud, and enjoy an activity based on the adventure.

For a complete schedule of activities, stop by your local library or log on to the library website at www.greenelibrary.info.