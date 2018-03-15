Pre-orders available now for native plant sale

XENIA — Greene County Parks & Trails is accepting pre-orders for its native plant sale which will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 28 at James Ranch Park, 177 Fairground Road.

Pre-orders must be placed by Friday, April 6.

Native plants support the struggling pollinator population and can be easily incorporated into traditional or existing landscapes.

Plants may be pre-ordered or purchased on-site as supplies are available. A pre-order order form may be obtained by visiting http://bit.ly/2tOpf0o or by contacting the park agency at 937-562-6440 or emailing info@gcparkstrails.com for a hard copy to be emailed or mailed.

Plants offered include Virginia Bluebells, Wild Columbine, Jack in the Pulpit, Dutchman’s Breeches, Solomon’s Seal; Bloodroot, Sweet-Scented Joe Pye Weed, Blazing Star, Cardinal Flower, ,Mayapple, Obedient Plant, Yellow Trout Lily, Wild Ginger, Turtlehead, Dwarf Crested Iris, Rose Mallow, Twin Lead and Sessile Trillium.

Prices range from $8 to $11 per plant.