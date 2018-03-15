Grand jury indicts six related to murder

DAYTON — A federal grand jury has charged six individuals with crimes related to the August 2017 murder of Robert Caldwell in an indictment returned March 16.

Two defendants are charged with death-penalty-eligible crimes.

Benjamin C. Glassman, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, Angela L. Byers, Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Cincinnati Division, Riverside Police Chief Frank Robinson and Sugarcreek Township Police Chief Michael Brown announced the charges.

The FBI also announced a $15,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of 14-year-old Jacob Lee Caldwell and the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in his disappearance.

Those charged in the indictment and charged with murder include: Sterling H. Roberts, 34 of Spartanburg, S.C.; Tawnney M. Caldwell or Tawnney Thomas, 33 of Centerville; Chance P. Deakin or Chance Roberts, 25 of Dayton; Christopher C. Roberts, 30 of Dayton; James T. Harmon, 55 Burlington, Ky. and Chandra D. Harmon 54 Burlington, Ky.

According to the six-count indictment, from Aug. 1 to Aug. 5, Sterling Roberts cyberstalked Robert Caldwell via cell phone through the assistance of Tawnney Caldwell.

On Aug. 15, Sterling Roberts allegedly used a firearm that he possessed illegally and traveled interstate to stalk and murder Robert Caldwell. Tawnney Caldwell, Deakin, Christopher Roberts and James Harmon are all charged with aiding and abetting the illegal gun possession.

It is alleged that Tawnney Caldwell obstructed justice by destroying the contents and data of a cell phone on that same day. Tawnney Caldwell and Chandra Harmon also allegedly conspired to intimidate and threaten witnesses related to the case in November 2017.

Crimes charged in the indictment include: Crime potential sentence – stalking – using mail, computer, cell phone up to life in prison, felon in possession of a firearm up to 10 years in prison, stalking – traveling interstate up to life in prison, discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence death penalty or up to life in prison, tampering with evidence up to 20 years in prison, tampering with a witness by intimidation up to 20 years in prison. Five of the defendants were arrested on Feb. 28. Sterling Roberts is currently in state custody in South Carolina.

US Attorney Glassman commended the investigation of this case by the FBI and Riverside and Sugarcreek Township police departments, as well as Assistant United States Attorneys Sheila G. Lafferty and Amy M. Smith, who are prosecuting the case.

If you have any information related to the whereabouts of Jacob Caldwell, please call the Sugarcreek Township Police at 937-310-3200 or the FBI at 513-421-4310. An indictment merely contains allegations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.