High-energy CedarMania to inspire fearless living

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University will have close to 900 middle and high school students on campus Saturday, March 24 as part of the 16th Annual CedarMania. The students will converge on the campus from all regions of the country in order to experience high-energy activities and Christ-centered messages that will help them grow spiritually.

The main sessions will be held in the Dixon Ministry Center, with breakout sessions in the Stevens Student Center event rooms and Stranahan Gymnasium. Inflatable activities and group games will occur in the Doden Field House.

Since 2002, Cedarville University has hosted hundreds of high school and middle school youth groups and their leaders for CedarMania. About 300 college student volunteers will help with the event, which runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and has the theme “Fearless” this year.

“In our culture, we give up easily, especially when things are difficult. We give up on our faith, relationships, people, classes and church simply because it’s too hard and it takes work,” said Loren Kuhn, event manager. “We want to promote living in a way that’s fearless and courageous, because following Jesus is not easy. God asks us to do things that are difficult, but he gives us the wisdom and strength to accomplish it.”

After an opening talk from Dr. Jeremy Kimble, interim director of the Center for Biblical Integration and assistant professor of theology, students will break into small groups with a college student leader to discuss and unpack Kimble’s message.

Throughout the day, students will rotate between large group games, inflatables, small-group discussion and Subway lunch stations. Youth group leaders who are attending the event will have their own conference and breakout sessions.

“Youth leaders are on the frontlines of ministry. It can be a difficult and thankless job at times,” continued Kuhn. “Our goal is to equip them to keep doing what they are doing, because it has an eternal impact on the teens and themselves as well.”