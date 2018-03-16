Driver facing OVI charges

BEAVERCREEK — One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a morning car crash at the 2100 block of Indian Ripple Road.

Initial reports around 8:30 a.m. indicated the accident involved one vehicle, which was found in a ditch with heavy damage. Reports indicated the person was trapped in the car.

Sgt. John Chesser of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Xenia Post confirmed the person was taken to Soin Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

He said the crash is under investigation but that the driver was impaired, unbelted and faces OVI charges.

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498 or follow @annadbolton on Facebook.

