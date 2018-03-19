Xenia fireworks, First Fridays set for July 6

XENIA — The Xenia Rotary Club will present the fourth annual Kevin Sonnycalb Memorial Fireworks Festival Friday, July 6 at Shawnee Park.

The festival is named in honor of long-time Rotarian Kevin Sonnycalb, a Xenia businessman and civic leader. The free festival will follow a timeline similar to the previous years’ events, including a bounce house zone, children’s bike parade, child and adult fishing derbies, Mike Hemmelgarn’s puppet show, chalk art contest, live music (Blue Moon Soup), and end with a spectacular fireworks display by Rozzi’s Famous Fireworks.

“My family and I are delighted that we can once again give this gift to the Xenia community,” said Susie Sonnycalb.

Sponsors of the event are the Sonnycalb Family, Greene Memorial Hospital, and the Xenia Rotary Club. Activities at Shawnee Park are sponsored by the John E. and Betty Jo Meyers Family Foundation, Stephan Family, Hospitality Center of Rehabilitation and Healing, HB Electric and Construction, Bob Evans, Cliff Johnson, Reichley Insurance, Greene County Board of Developmental Disabilities/Four Oaks, Anderson-Williamson Insurance, Bathfitters, and Kennedy Property Group.

“We are very proud that Xenia Rotary, with the help of Greene Memorial Hospital and the City of Xenia, can honor our past Rotarian and provide annual tradition for the families of Xenia and the surrounding communities,” said Sarah Sinclair-Amend, Xenia Rotary president of and creator/coordinator of the fireworks event.

As n the year’s past, the city will provide resources to keep the event safe.

“The Kevin Sonnycalb Memorial Fireworks festival is quickly gaining a reputation as one of the most well-attended festivals in Xenia,” City Manager Brent Merriman said. “As it goes into its fourth season, the City of Xenia is pleased to provide essential police, fire and public service department assistance to ensure our citizens have a safe and enjoyable experience. We thank the Rotary Club of Xenia, the Sonnycalb family and the other sponsors who work hard each year to collaborate on producing such an impressive event.”

Six festival activities are still available for sponsorship and anyone interested in becoming a sponsor can contact Susie Mothes at smothes@hospitalityrehab.com or 937-622-8013. Donations to the event can be made online at https://greenegiving.ejoinme.org/donation (put “Xenia Fireworks” for the account name) or by calling Greene Giving at 937-458-2064.

First Fridays, the popular summertime downtown Xenia event, will also take place July 6, 2018 and will include sidewalk vendors, food trucks, a cruise-in, street performers, bouncy houses, bands and children’s carnival games. First Fridays organizers will be accepting downtown vendor applications for the fireworks festival date, as well as all of their 2018 First Friday events. For more information call 937-372-1436, email XeniaFirstFridays@gmail.com, or visit Facebook (search First Fridays in Xenia).