Anthony Moore ordered to serve 108 years to 5 life sentences

XENIA — Anthony Moore, 36, of Xenia, was sentenced to 108 years to five life sentences for five counts of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony; as well as five counts of rape of a child under the age of 13 and three counts of rape by force, both first-degree felonies.

“The defendant possesses a direct and imminent threat to the public with no realistic probability of rehabilitation,” said Greene County Common Pleas Court Judge Michael Buckwalter, who delivered the sentence March 20. “The evidence of this case proves that Anthony Moore is an extreme threat to the innocence and safety of children.”

Moore was given the maximum amount of time allowable by law for each count. He was sentenced to 60 months for each of the five counts of gross sexual imposition, a total of 25 years; 10 years to life for each count of rape of a child under 13, equalling 50 years plus five life sentences; and 11 years for each of the three counts of rape, equalling 33 years.

Buckwalter ordered that the sentences be served consecutively. Moore was granted 262 days of jail time credit and must register as a tier III sex offender.

The victim, now 14, testified during the trial which started March 5 that she was sexually assaulted “almost every day” between ages 11 to 13.

“I thought he cared about me … and thought he loved me, but he knew what he was doing and knew it was wrong,” the victim said before Moore was ordered the sentence.

The trial wrapped up March 9 after the jury deliberated for three hours, finding Moore guilty on all counts; six counts were dismissed by the state before the jury deliberated.

“We’re pleased that the judge saw it the same way we did, that Anthony Moore does not need to ever get out of prison, should never be alone with a child again,” said Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Alice DeWine. “This sentence will guarantee that he won’t be out of prison.”

Defense Attorney Adrian King said after the trial wrapped up that there would be an appeal on the case.

“It’s a very difficult case for everything involved … In a case like this, there’s never any winners. It’s a rough day for the alleged victim and a rough day for my client. It’s a sad day all around,” King said after the trial came to a close.

Buckwalter considered Moore’s criminal history as the sentencing began, explaining to the court that Moore had been found guilty on various misdemeanor and felonious crimes since 2001. Buckwalter said Moore had served six months in prison in 2004 for theft as well as 18 months in 2012 for domestic violence.

“I structured this sentence so that, mathematically at least, the remainder of your life will be in prison,” Buckwalter said during sentencing.

File photo Anthony Moore, 36, of Xenia, was ordered to 108 years to five life sentences March 20 for five counts of gross sexual imposition, five counts of rape of a child under 13 as well as three counts of rape. He is pictured (center) alongside his attorneys, John Leahy (left) and Adrian King (right). Judge Michael Buckwalter is pictured in the background. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/03/web1_anthonymoore-9.jpg File photo Anthony Moore, 36, of Xenia, was ordered to 108 years to five life sentences March 20 for five counts of gross sexual imposition, five counts of rape of a child under 13 as well as three counts of rape. He is pictured (center) alongside his attorneys, John Leahy (left) and Adrian King (right). Judge Michael Buckwalter is pictured in the background.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.