Greeneview featuring ‘High School Musical’

JAMESTOWN — Break free from your usual weekend monotony, and come to Jamestown to see Greeneview High School’s production of Disney’s “High School Musical.”

Under the direction of EmmyRae Watson, see Troy, Gabriella, Sharpay, and the rest of the gang 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday March 23-24, at in school’s Auditeria. Tickets are sold exclusively at the door and are $10 per seat for adults, and $5 for students, senior citizens, and GHS staff.

Any children under five sitting on a parent or guardian’s lap will be admitted free of charge. Doors open 6:30 p.m.

A sellout is anticipated so organizers are advising people to arrive early.

The high school is at 4950 Cottonville Road, Jamestown.