Bellbrook has record day at district fair

BELLBROOK — A record 21 of 30 Bellbrook students qualified for the state science fair after their performance at the West District Science Day March 17.

The previous record was 15.

The number included 25 from the middle school, three from the high school, and two from fifth grade. One student — Rachel Kahler — was selected for the Buckeye Science and Engineering Fair April 7.

State qualifiers from the high school are Kai Delsing and Rachel Kahler 40 points, Dasha Crocker 38 points. Middle school qualifiers are Jack Agnew (40), Acey Faulkner (40), Nikhil Mall (40), Jaret Capozzi (39), Monica Hodges (39), Sam Vine (39), Elena Wall (39), Kaden Bogue (38), Ta’eer Harel (38), Grace Krane (37), Wesley Peters (37), Jon Pryor (37), Emma DeWeese (36), Bennett Dwenger (36), Samantha Goodwin (36), and Aiden Smith (36). Fifth grade qualifiers are Rya Crocker and Molly Janus, who scored 36 each.

Nine students won special awards.

Kahler — first place IEEE Award $80; invitation to the Buckeye Science and Engineering Fair at COSI April 7; Central State University Manufacturing Engineering Award of $3,000 for tuition renewable for four years contingent on entering the program.

Kai Delsing — IEEE Award Institute of Electrical and Electronics Award; Macaulay Brown Inc Award for Excellence in Engineering.

Capozzi — American Chemical Society, Dayton chapter certificate and $100.

Delsing — Seed to Bloom award: two week CSU co-op extension scholarship.

DeWeese — $100 Scholarship to B-Wiser Buckeye Women in Science and Engineering Research Summer Institute; $100 INC Engineering Excellence Award from Global Industry.

Hodges — $100 scholarship to B-Wiser Buckeye Women in Science and Engineering Research Summer Institute.

Mall — $100 West District Science Day Merit Award: Excellence in Research, Display and Speaking.

Pryor — $100 Outstanding Achievement Award CSU Department of Agricultural Sciences; Central State University Greenhouse Award.

Vine — Seed to Bloom award: two week CSU Co-op extension scholarship; $50 American Society of Engineers Award second place.

Submitted photos Bellbrook Middle School's district science day participants. Bellbrook High School students Dasha Crocker, Kai Delsing, and Rachel Kahler advanced to state science day. Delsing and Kahler scored 40 points, while Crocker scored 38, two away from perfection. Fifth graders Rya Crocker and Molly Janus advanced to state science day.