241 to graduate from AFIT

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The Air Force Institute of Technology’s Graduate School of Engineering and Management will present 235 master and six doctorate degrees 7 p.m. Thursday, March 22 at the National Museum of the United States Air Force.

This graduating class includes 208 Air Force officers, three Air Force Non-Commissioned officers, 10 Army officers, three Marine Corps officers and 13 civilians. The school will also have three international students from Argentina and the Republic of Korea.

Of the total graduating, the Graduate School will be awarding 235 master degrees and six doctorate degrees in Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) fields. One graduate will receive dual degrees.

The guest speaker for the graduation ceremonies is the Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson. Wilson is the 24th Secretary of the Air Force and is responsible for the affairs of the Department of the Air Force, including the organizing, training and equipping and providing for the welfare of 660,000 active-duty, Guard, Reserve, and civilian forces as well as their families. She oversees the Air Force’s annual budget of more than $132 billion and directs strategy and policy development, risk management, weapons acquisition, technology investments and human resource management across a global enterprise.

This year marks AFIT’s 99th anniversary. AFIT’s Graduate School of Engineering and Management is a research–based institution offering graduate programs leading to Master of Science and Doctor of Philosophy degrees in engineering, applied science and selected areas of management. Their mission is to provide high-quality graduate education programs and engage in research activities that enable the Air Force to maintain its scientific and technological dominance.