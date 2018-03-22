Tecumseh Land Trust hosting plant swap

YELLOW SPRINGS — The Tecumseh Land Trust is inviting locals to improve their habitats at the Earth Day Perennial/Native Plant Swap and Sale.

The Earth Day Plant and Sale Swap will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 21 at Glen Helen Nature Preserve’s Vernet Building, 405 Corry St.

If individuals want to clear out some plants to share them prior to April 21, they can do so by calling 937-767-9490 or emailing sunflower@tecumsehlandtrust.org. TLT officials will make arrangements to pick them up or have the individual drop them off. The TLT will offer those plans for sale.

Individuals can also bring native seedlings, grasses, forbs, shrubs and flowers with them to the swap and exchange them out for what they want.

Tecumseh Land Trust (TLT) assists landowners who want to preserve their land and/or improve habitat and water quality on their property. To date, TLT has worked helped to preserve 158 acres, totaling over 26,000 acres. Glen Helen Nature Preserve is one of those properties, with more than 1,000 acres of habitat and over 12 miles of streams. Antioch College and TLT completed the conservation easement on the Glen in 2015.