Shooting leads to Xenia man’s sentencing

XENIA — A Xenia man will serve eight years in prison following a shooting at a Vermont Drive home in February 2017.

Andrew Lott, 33, will serve time after pleading guilty to having weapons while under disability and felonious assault with a firearm specification, two charges amongst several others he was indicted for in March and May of 2017.

Seven other counts of having weapons while under disability were ultimately dismissed, along with charges of attempted murder, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, and breaking and entering. Another case was entirely dismissed, which charged Lott with 14 counts of possessing drugs.

According to a police report, Xenia Police Department responded to a call from a woman stating her husband had been shot. She said she locked herself in a bedroom with her son. When police arrived, the 26-year-old man was found in the living room, bleeding from his upper lip.

Police reported that he said he was in the kitchen when he heard a noise in the backyard, along with his dog barking. He said he opened the back door and let in the dog when he was shot in the mouth and shoulder.

The assailant fled the area and the homeowner was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with non life-threatening injuries and survived, according to Captain Alonzo Wilson.

Lott was arrested in March after an early morning standoff with police and SWAT on Stevenson Road. Lott and his girlfriend, Nicole Keeton, 28, were later taken into custody from a home on West Richard Drive by the Greene County Regional SWAT team without incident. Lott was wanted by Xenia police on a felony weapon violation, while Keeton also had arrest warrants.

Lott was arrested in April for the attempted murder.

Judge Stephen Wolaver sentenced Lott in Greene County Common Pleas Court March 12.

Lott http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/03/web1_Lott.jpg Lott

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498.

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498.