Construction on Progress Drive to begin

XENIA — A major construction project will begin next week in Xenia.

Progress Drive from West Main Street to West Second Street will receive needed roadway repairs as well as new Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant ramps at several intersections. In addition, all catch basins and broken curbs within the public right of way will be repaired or replaced as needed. It will also encompass all existing aspects of the traffic markings and signal detector loops.

The project will cost approximately $495,000 with $367,000 coming through an Ohio Public Works Commission grant.

Temporary lane closures — including reducing traffic to one lane at times, — will occur according to the city. Crews are required to maintain traffic at all times, but motorists should plan for expected delays, the city said in a press release.

The City of Xenia Engineering Division advises motorists to seek alternate routes during the project, which is expected to last through the end of June. Hospitality and Harner drives will remain open for motorists to travel around the Progress Center Commercial District.

Questions and comments on the Progress Drive improvements can be directed to the engineering division at 937-376-7265.