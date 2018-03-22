GCPH supporting youth violence prevention

XENIA — According to Greene County Public Health, everyone can play a role in supporting young people all year long.

This week, March 19-23, was National Youth Violence Prevention Week. Organized by Students Against Violence Everywhere (SAVE) and Sandy Hook Promise, the campaign is celebrating its fifteenth year.

The goal of this campaign is to raise awareness and to educate students, teachers, school administrators, counselors, school resource officers, school staff, parents, and the public on effective ways to prevent or reduce youth violence.

During this week-long national education initiative various activities will demonstrate the positive role young people can have in making their schools and communities safer. With the support of national premier youth-serving organizations, each day of the week focuses on a specific violence prevention strategy. These include: knowing the signs, promoting respect and tolerance, being an upstander, resolving conflicts peacefully, and uniting in action.

Campaign strategy sponsors offer activities and information to support each day’s focus.

We also are delighted to announce that a number of other organizations have joined as community partners to bring a variety of perspectives and resources to the campaign.

By visiting the campaign’s website, nationalsave.org/NYVPW, visitors will be able to access activities, information and resources regarding National Youth Violence Prevention Week.

For more information on Greene County Public Health, call 937-374-5600 or visit www.gcph.info.