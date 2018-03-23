Draining work closing U.S. 42 lanes

GREENE COUNTY — Various lanes will be closed on U.S. 42 for drainage work 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, March 26 through Friday, March 306.

The work is being done between Red Stewart Airfield (Waynesville Airport) and S.R. 725 near Spring Valley. Arrow boards and/or signs are in place to alert motorists of the upcoming work zone and restrictions. All work is contingent upon the weather.

Motorists are encouraged to remain alert, reduce their speed and watch for stopped traffic while passing through the work zone.

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information, visit www.OHGO.com.