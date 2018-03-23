Preschool shows off facility

Payton Monahan gives the obstacle course a try at the open house.

Scott Halasz | Greene County News

Neila and Calla Begley have their photo taken with the Easter Bunny during the Xenia Preschool open house March 22. There several activities for kids and parents were able to register their children. The preschool is in the old Central Middle School building near Shawnee Park.

Kids were able to get their faces painted and do some coloring during the open house at Xenia Preschool.

Taylor Harris makes a special message for someone at the Xenia Preschool open house.