Xenia school board golden again

XENIA — The Xenia Community School District Board of Education received a gold level award for being an effective school board.

To qualify for the gold level, the board demonstrated that it met 26 out of 26 criteria for effective school board management. This is the board’s fourth year in a row winning this award, given by the Ohio School Boards Association’s Southwest District.

Criteria include having a strong and effective communications structure, maintaining high academic standards in the midst of budget challenges, focusing on policies designed to improve student achievement, updated and continuously evaluated policies, and fiscal accountability. Five of the 26 criteria require written documentation. School boards must complete at least 23 criteria to achieve gold level status.

Also, board member William Spahr earned an “Award of Achievement” for the 14th time in recognition of his commitment to training and leadership activities on the Xenia board as well as region and statewide Ohio School Board Association activities.