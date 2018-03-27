GCP&T offers financial assistance

XENIA — Families who may need financial assistance to participate in Greene County Parks & Trails programs may consider the Family Leisure Assistance Trust or FLAT Fund that was established in 1981 through donations.

The fund is designed to assist youth to participate in leisure activities who are financially unable to do so based on family income.

Each family who qualifies may receive up to $100 in assistance to cover the cost of registration for a summer camp or other youth program.

Donations to the FLAT Fund can be made at any time by an individual, business or organization.

For more information or to learn family income qualifications, contact Greene County Parks & Trails at 937-562-6440 or email info@gcparkstrails.com.