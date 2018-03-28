Greene County News Digest

Mammography screening

JAMESTOWN — Premier Health is making it easier for busy women to get their annual mammogram screening with its mobile mammography coach that travels to businesses, public venues and events throughout Southwest Ohio.

The mobile coach will be available 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 29 at Miami Valley Hospital Jamestown Emergency Center, 4940 Cottonville Road. Schedule a mobile mammogram by calling 855-887-7364.

Trail closed

XENIA — The Little Miami Scenic Trail from Brush Row Road to Clifton Road is closed for a water main installation by Greene County Sanitary Engineering. The project is expected to be completed by Saturday, March 31.

Trail patrons will experience barricades on this section of the trail and there is no detour route posted; trail users should not ride beyond the barricades. For more information call 937-562-6440 or email info @gcparkstrails.com.

Blood drive

BEAVERCREEK – The Community Blood Center is asking donors to “Be The Good” during the Easter holiday season by supporting the Aley United Methodist Church community blood drive 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 3. The CBC Bloodmobile will be at 4143 Kemp Road.

The inspirational “Believe There is Good in The World – Be The Good” stoneware coffee mug is a gift to everyone who registers to donate. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 800-388-GIVE.

Auditor’s office meetings

XENIA — The Greene County Budget Commission and the Greene County Board of Revision will hold a meeting 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday in the Greene County Auditor’s Conference Room.

Bellbrook-Sugarcreek parks

BELLBROOK — The Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Park District’s regular meetings are held 7 a.m. the fourth Thursday of each month, at the Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Community Center, 2751 Washington Mill Road.

Cedar Cliff board

CEDARVILLE — Regular Cedar Cliff Local Board of Education meetings are 7 p.m. the third Monday of the month in the Cedar Cliff Local Board Room.

Council meetings

JAMESTOWN — The Village of Jamestown council meetings are held 7 p.m. the first and third Mondays of each month. If the date falls on a holiday, the meeting will be held on Tuesday. Work sessions will be held 6:30 p.m. prior to the regular meeting when needed. All meetings are held at the Municipal Building, 84 Seaman Drive.

Greeneview school board

JAMESTOWN — The Greeneview Local School District Board of Education will hold regular meetings 7 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at 4 S. Charleston Road.

Kiwanis meetings

XENIA — The Xenia Kiwanis club meets 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center. The club’s main focus is on children. For more information visit www.xeniakiwanis.org.

Minimalists to meet

YELLOW SPRINGS — Dayton Minimalists meet 7 p.m. every third Thursday of the month at the John Bryan Center, Yellow Springs.

Trustees meetings

XENIA TOWNSHIP — The Xenia Township Board of Trustees will hold all regular meetings and work sessions for the calendar year 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Township Office, 8 Brush Row Road.

Supervisor meeting

XENIA — The Greene Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors will hold its monthly board meetings 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month at the District’s office, 1363 Burnett Drive. For additional information call the district office at 937-372-4478.

Zoning commission

XENIA TOWNSHIP — The Xenia Township Zoning Commission will hold meetings 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of every month. Any changes can be found on the Township website at www.xeniatownship.org.

Send area digest news items to editor@xeniagazette.com. Items may run more than once as space and time allows.

