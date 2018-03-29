GCP&T summer camps open for registration

XENIA — Greene County Parks & Trails is now accepting registrations for its 2018 series of summer camps and program for local children.

“The summer season is about getting outside, exploring, running around and creating memories with both old and new friends,” said Greene County Parks & Trails (GCP&T) Chief Naturalist Cris Barnett. “Our series of camps and programs offer something for everyone and throughout Greene County as well.”

GCP&T camps for 2018 include:

Basic Outdoor Skills: 9 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. Monday, June 4- Friday, June 8, Narrows Reserve, 2575 Indian Ripple Road. Campers will learn basic survival skills including campfire building, cooking, use a pocket knife, plants, as well as knot and lashing techniques. Each camper will receive their own pocket knife. Ages 9-15.

Bike Camp: 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. Monday, June 4- Friday, June 8, Xenia Station, 150 S. Miami Ave. Participants can learn cycling rules, safety, bike trail etiquette and skills. All training conduced on a secured parking lot. Each day, participants will take a ride on a paved trail with a stop for a brown bag lunch. Ages 7-9 and 10-14.

Naturalist Camp: 9 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. Monday, June 11- Friday, June 15, Narrows Reserve, 2575 Indian Ripple Road. Animal lovers will get experience caring for local wildlife. A field trip to Boonshoft Museum’s Discovery Zoo will show campers how to prepare special animal diets. Ages 7- 14.

Arts and Crafts Camp: 9 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. Monday, June 18- Friday, June 22, Russ Nature Reserve, 2380 Kemp Road. Use recycled and natural materials to construct elaborate animal masks, colorful mosaics and stunning jewelry. Campers will receive their own easels and aprons. Ages: 7-15.

Canoeing and Creeking: 9 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. Monday, June 18- Friday, June 22, Spring Lakes Park, 2191 Ferry Road. Campers can spend the morning learning how to canoe, entering and exiting, strokes, emergencies and more. Campers need to have swimsuits, beach towel and water shoes. Friday includes a downriver canoe float along the Little Miami River. Ages 9-15.

Minecraft Unplugged: 9 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. Monday, June 25- Friday, June 29, Narrows Reserve, 2575 Indian Ripple Road and 9 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. Monday, July 23- Friday, July 27, Russ Nature Reserve, 2380 Kemp Road. Participants will dig for minerals, craft a diamond sword, go on survival mode and use a bow and arrow against creepers, zombies and other mobs. Ages 7-12.

Advanced Outdoor Skills: 9 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. Monday, July 9- Friday, July 13, Narrows Reserve, 2575 Indian Ripple Road. Campers will build on their basic outdoor skills to build a lean-to to sleep in, cook their supper over a fire, as well as use a map and compass to find buried treasure. Dinner, snack and breakfast will be provided. Ages 9-15.

Survivor: 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Monday, July 9- Tuesday, July 10, Russ Nature Reserve, 2380 Kemp Road. Participants will spend two days facing natures obstacles and completing the challenges that wildlife face every day. Ages 7-12.

Winging It: 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Thursday, July 12- Friday, July 13, Narrows Reserve, 2575 Indian Ripple Road. Kids will travel to some of Greene County’s birding hot spots in search for birds. They will also learn bird songs, how to use binoculars and search for nests smaller than a gumball. Ages 7-12.

Super Sleuths: 9 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. Monday, July 16- Friday, July 20, Narrows Reserve, 2575 Indian Ripple Road. Wildlife and habitats have stories to tell and mysteries to solve. Each day the mysteries will get a little tougher-starting with helping the honeybees solve the mystery of the missing nectar and on Friday with the mystery of the ravine. Ages 7-15.

Dino-rific: 9:30- 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 16- Friday, July 20, 1-3 p.m. Monday, July 16- Friday, July 20, Narrows Reserve, 2575 Indian Ripple Road. Attendees will explore the fossil ravine, make dinosaur bones, and have tons of prehistoric fun. Young paleontologists will enjoy this camp all about dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures. Ages 4-6.

Wet ‘n’ Wild: 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday, July 30- Friday, Aug. 3, Narrows Reserve, 2575 Indian Ripple Road. Back by popular demand, this fun week of summer camp is all about water. Ages 7-12.

Amazing Science: 9:30- 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 30- Friday, Aug. 3, 1-3 p.m. Monday, July 30- Friday, Aug. 3, Russ Nature Reserve, 2380 Kemp Road. Young scientists will make bubbling concoctions, do crazy experiments and learn how amazing science can be. Each camper will receive their own lab coat and safety goggles. Ages 4-6.

Nature’s Playground: 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday, August 6- Friday, Aug. 10, Narrows Reserve, 2575 Indian Ripple Road. One of parks’ most popular camps includes mud/twig forts, off-trail games of capture the flag, and playing in the mud — all the things that parents and grandparents did as kids will be part of campers fun this week. Ages 7-14.

Camps require pre-registration. For deadlines, costs and to register call 937-562-6440, email info@co.greene.oh.us or visit www.gcparkstrails.com.