The Greene Optimist Club expands Avenue of Flags

BEAVERCREEK — The Greene Optimist Club announces the expansion of the popular Avenue of Flags Program throughout Beavercreek for 2018. With flags waving in the community for the five flag holidays, the club expects continued rapid growth.

“We’ve had many inquiries as residents of Beavercreek say the big flags popping up at Fairfield Commons, North Fairfield Road, The Greene Towne Center and near Grange Hall and Dayton Xenia Road. This Avenue of Flags project, sponsored by the Greene Optimist Club is causing a rise in patriotism and local pride. We think that more than 5,000 flags will be flown in front yards in the Miami Valley this year,” said Club President Erin Henry. “This project has started small but is rapidly expanding. Many of our subscribers tell us that every flag tells a story. It is an honor to recognize our country and those who have so unselfishly served her so well. We are just so pleased to offer this program in Beavercreek.”

The Greene Optimist Club takes pride in promoting this patriotic community service project and soon can play a role with your own subscription. The Avenue of Flags started early in 2016 and continued the amazing growth right through Veteran’s Day. By the end of 2017 all residents and businesses of Beavercreek will be able to participate with an annual subscription of $50.

When subscribers awaken on all flag holidays, they find a large flag on a tall pole displayed in their front yard. Then following the holiday, the flag is removed and stored until the next holiday. Avenue of Flags subscribers enjoy this patriotic effort while realizing that all donations go toward supporting youth programs within the community.

To take part in this patriotic program call 816-654-6264. The flags will be set up for all five flag holidays in front of your home or business.

The Greene Optimist Club is welcoming new members with a new location. The monthly meeting is being moved to the Lofino Plaza Community Room at 3868 Dayton Xenia Road. The Greene Optimist Club, with the motto “Friend of Youth” meets 7:30-8:30 a.m. the first Thursday of each month.

To learn more about the club call 816-654-6264 or visit the website at www.thegreeneoptimists.org, like them on Facebook www.facebook.com/thegreeneoptimists/.