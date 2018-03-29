Euchre on a rainy day

Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Connie Garwood of Beavercreek and 103 other county residents from all ten senior centers showed up at the fairgrounds on a drizzly afternoon March 28 for Greene County Council on Aging’s Spring Euchre Tournament. They’ll be back in October for a fall tournament.

Nancy McCall picks a card.

Becky Beason places her cards on the table.

Jim Fry, Ulysses Ponder, Allen Pippin and Janet Fry laugh together as a game ends.