Euchre on a rainy day

Anna Bolton | Greene County News Connie Garwood of Beavercreek and 103 other county residents from all ten senior centers showed up at the fairgrounds on a drizzly afternoon March 28 for Greene County Council on Aging’s Spring Euchre Tournament. They’ll be back in October for a fall tournament.

Nancy McCall picks a card.


Becky Beason places her cards on the table.


Jim Fry, Ulysses Ponder, Allen Pippin and Janet Fry laugh together as a game ends.


Anna Bolton | Greene County News

