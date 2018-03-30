YSPD investigating YSHS

YELLOW SPRINGS — The Yellow Springs Police Department is investigating allegations of sexual nature involving Yellow Springs High School students.

According to a release by the Yellow Springs Police Department, Yellow Springs High School officials contacted the department on March 8, prompting an investigation. After the investigation is complete, police said it will be submitted to the Greene County Prosecutors Office for review.

“We are in the beginning stages,” Yellow Springs Police Sergeant Naomi Watson said in an email concerning the investigation.

Yellow Springs Exempted School District Superintendent Mario Basora was not immediately available for comment.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News The Yellow Springs Police Department is investigating allegations of sexual nature involving Yellow Springs High School students. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/03/web1_yshsinvestigation.jpg Whitney Vickers | Greene County News The Yellow Springs Police Department is investigating allegations of sexual nature involving Yellow Springs High School students.

By Whitney Vickers wvicker@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.