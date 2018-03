Pharmacies partner to help older Ohioans prevent falls

COLUMBUS — Certain types of medications and drug combinations can cause dizziness, drowsiness and confusion, and could contribute to a life-changing fall in older adults.

The Ohio Department of Aging, through its STEADY U Ohio falls prevention initiative, is partnering with the Ohio Pharmacists Association and pharmacies around the state during the first week of April to help older Ohioans and their caregivers understand and minimize the risk of falling potentially caused by the medicines they take to remain healthy.

“One in three Ohioans over the age of 60 will experience a fall this year, and falls are the leading cause of emergency room visits, hospitalizations and deaths among our elders,” said Beverley L. Laubert, interim director of the department. “Prevention starts by understanding the risks, and we thank our pharmacy partners for having this crucial conversation with their customers.”

“More than 50 percent of patients take their medicines incorrectly, resulting in approximately 10 percent of hospital admissions,” said Ernest Boyd, Pharmacist, executive director of the Ohio Pharmacists Association. “Be sure your pharmacist regularly reviews your medication with you. Whenever you get a new prescription, ask the pharmacist how to take it and about side effects, drug interactions and other important information. That conversation could help you avoid a fall and literally save your life.”

During the week of April 1-7, 2018, participating pharmacies around the state will provide free, confidential medicine reviews for older adults who visit their locations. Pharmacy staff will review customers’ medicine usage and identify those medicines and combinations that may increase the risk for falls. Customers will receive a list of their potentially problem medicines to take to their health care professionals so that they can discuss risks and appropriate treatment options.

Dates and times vary by location. Participating pharmacies include all 249 Ohio Walgreens Pharmacy locations, more than 100 Kroger Pharmacy locations, and select Discount Drug Mart Pharmacy, Fruth Pharmacy, NEON Health Center Pharmacy, Rite Aid Pharmacy and Shriver’s Pharmacy locations, as well as other local pharmacies.

A prescription to prevent falls

These tips are provided from STEADY U Ohio.

– Maintain a list of all the medicines you take. Include doses, frequency and prescribing doctor. Also include any over-the-counter medicines (pain relievers, antacids, cold medicines, etc.) or supplements you take. Bring the list with you to doctor’s appointments and when you pick up prescriptions.

– Read the label. If it says “may cause dizziness or drowsiness,” or cautions against driving, ask about the best time to take it to avoid falls. Also ask about alternative treatments with less hazardous side effects.

– Take your medicine exactly as prescribed. If you find it hard to stick to a medication schedule or if you have trouble telling medicines apart, your doctor or pharmacist may have some ideas to help. Similarly, ask your doctor to write detailed directions on how and when to take your medications.

– Talk to your doctor about changes to your eating habits (such as a low-fat or high-calcium diet), as well as how much caffeine and alcohol you consume, as these can affect how your medicines work.

– Ask your pharmacist about easier-to-read labels and instructions if you have trouble reading warnings or directions on your medicine containers.

– Choose over-the-counter medicines that only have the ingredients you need. Your pharmacist can help select the best medicine options for your symptoms.

Visit www.steadyu.ohio.gov for the schedule and complete list of participating pharmacies. Visit www.steadyu.ohio.gov or www.aging.ohio.gov for more information.