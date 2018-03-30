Magistrate Stephanie Hayden sworn-in

Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Judge Michael Buckwalter gives Stephanie Hayden the oath of office March 30 in Greene County Common Pleas Court, swearing her in as the general division’s newest magistrate. Hayden worked in the county prosecuting attorney’s office for almost 12 years, first as a law clerk and then as an assistant prosecutor. Pictured by her side is her mother Cindy Boster-Hayden.

Carol Boster hugs her granddaughter after helping her dress in a judicial robe.

Prosecuting Attorney Stephen Haller speaks about Stephanie Hayden’s work in his office as she, Judge Stephen Wolaver and Judge Michael Buckwalter listen. Haller said she worked in the child support division, juvenile court division, appellate division and civil division.

Magistrate Stephanie Hayden addresses a courtroom full of family, friends and colleagues after the ceremony.