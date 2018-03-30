S.O.S. II exhibit visiting Xenia library

XENIA — The SOS II: Signs of Suicide Traveling Exhibition, a project made possible by K12 Gallery & TEJAS, made its debut at the Xenia Community Library March 26.

The exhibit will remain on display until Sunday, April 8. The exhibit is displayed on the first floor of the library located at 76 East Market Street.

The exhibit gives youth a permission slip to talk about the subject of suicide through art. Now in its second year, the traveling exhibition is a visual arts awareness campaign that dispels myths associated from suicide to inform the public about facts and offer community resources.

The exhibition features 30 large-scale paintings to bring awareness to the silent epidemic of suicide. Painted by students and professional artists, this year’s artwork incorporates school-approved literary works as a new way to interact about the visual imagery ranging in subject matters, ranging from disparity and courage.

“We are proud to partner with K12 Gallery and TEJAS,” said Xenia Head Librarian Melissa Fasanella. “Hopefully having this as a public exhibit helps people talk more openly about a difficult and important subject.”

For more information, visit the library’s website at www.greenelibrary.info. The library system consists of seven locations: Beavercreek, Bellbrook, Cedarville, Fairborn, Jamestown, Yellow Springs, and Xenia.