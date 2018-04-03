Walls honored for 50 years at church

XENIA — Dr. J. Douglas Walls celebrated his 50th anniversary March 18 at the East Second Street First Church of God in Xenia.

Walls, who has been in the ministry for 65 years, celebrated his golden jubilee after the morning service with a free banquet-style dinner for more than 400 people.

Bishop Timothy J. Clarke Sr., accompanied by his choir from Columbus, was the keynote speaker for the special anniversary service in the afternoon. The service culminated with presentations for Walls and his wife, Donna, from the congregation. They received a crystal plaque and two seven-day cruises.