Local libraries announce programs

GREENE COUNTY — The Greene County Community Libraries will hold a variety of programs for the month of April. Some programs require registration contact the local library to register. The following library programs are planned:

Bellbrook

Winters-Bellbrook Community Library is located at 57 W. Franklin St. To register for programs call 937-352-4004.

Babies & Books for ages 6-24 months, 10 a.m. Thursday, April 5, 12, 19, 26.

TAG, 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 5. Join the Teen Advisory Group to help plan programs and services offered by the library.

Poetry Reading for adults, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 5. April is National Poetry Month. To celebrate, join us as published poets, David Petreman, Barbara Astor, and Jeff Roush share their writing with us.

Morning Board Games for ages 5-11, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 6. Come to the library and play board games.

Bee Helpful to Bees for adults, 11 a.m. Friday, April 6. Help our buzzy friends by making a seed bomb. Seed bombs are dried mud balls filled with local wildflower seeds, which you can throw and grow to help the bees. Be prepared to get messy Registration required.

Dungeons & Dragons, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 7. Join staff for D&D at the library. Bring a character to join the campaign. Registration required.

Buzz on Bees, 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 9. Join staff to learn about the importance of honey bees and how you can help pollinators. Terry Lieberman-Smith, President of Ohio State Beekeepers Association will be presenting. Registration required.

Harry Potter Club for ages 8-11, 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 9. This is a special club for Harry Potter fans. Talk about aspects of the stories, do crafts, and have fun with trivia.

Tuesday Crochet & Knit Group for adults, 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 10, 17, 24. Bring a project and drop in to crochet or knit with us.

Winters-Bellbrook Community Library’s Mixed Media Collage with Decoy Art, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 10, Bellbrook Presbyterian Church, 72 W. Franklin St. Join Decoy Art in making a mixed media collage on sulphite paper. Registration required.

Morning Story Time for ages 2-4, 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 11, 18, 25. Join staff for a fun morning of stories, music, and crafts.

Cedarville

Cedarville Community Library is located at 20 S. Miller St. To register for programs call 937-352-4006.

Cedarville Community Library’s Trivia Night for adults, 7 p.m. Thursday, April 5, Beans-n-Cream, 65 N. Main St. Come prepared to answer questions about pop culture, history and current events.

Create-A-Canvas for ages 9-11, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 5. A fun evening of painting with local artist Cheryl Kerns, and take home your finished painting. Supplies will be provided. No experience is required. Registration required.

DIY Hummingbird Feeders for adults, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 7. It’s hummingbird season in Ohio. Make your own feeder using soda or wine bottles. All supplies provided. Registration required.

Cedarville Friends of the Library Meeting for adults, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 10. Join the Friends, Cedarville Community Library’s volunteer group, as they raise funds and do special projects for the library.

See the Stars with a Library Telescope for adults, 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 10. In this after hours program, Molly Wakeling, with the Miami Valley Astronomical Society, will show how to view the moon, nebulae, double stars, and star clusters through a library telescope.

Story Time for ages 0-5 with adult, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 11, 18, 25. Enjoy stories, finger-plays, and other activities.

Jamestown

Jamestown Community Library is located at 86 Seaman Drive. To register for programs call 937-352-4005.

Fun with Tinkerbell, 11 a.m. Saturday, April 7. Tinkerbell will be here to share a story, and lead a game and a sing-along. Dress as your favorite princess.

DIY Terrarium for adults, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 10. Join staff as we get our hands dirty and make a terrarium with live succulents and plants for you to enjoy in your home. All materials provided. Registration required.

Crafters Night Out for adults, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 10, 17, 24. Stop by the library and join other crafters as they work on various projects, from knitting to scrapbooking.

Wednesday Story and Playtime, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 11, 18, 25. Listen to a story and enjoy the toy area set up for children and parents.

Walking and Talking for adults, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 11, 18, 25. Join us for a morning walk on the bike path. Walk approximately 2.5 miles. Enjoy some exercise and good conversation.

Yellow Springs

Yellow Springs Community Library is located at 415 Xenia Ave. To register for programs call 937-352-4003.

Planner Enthusiasts Unite for adults, 6 p.m. Thursday, April 5. Bring your supplies and enjoy time to make your life pretty and functional.

Anime Club for grades 6 and up, 4 p.m. Thursday, April 5. Join staff for some anime fun and treats.

Preschool Story Time, 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 6, 13, 20, 27. Join Ms. Janet for fun with stories, songs, rhymes, and a craft.

After School Circuit Fun for age 7 and up, 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 10. Join us after school and experiment with Squishy Circuits. Snacks provided.

Craft Night for adults, 6 p.m. April 11. Make a leather necklace. Registration required.

Baby Song & Rhyme Time, 10:30 a.m. April 11, 18, 25. Songs, simple stories, and rhymes to enjoy with your little one.

Poetry Reading with Robert Paschell for adults, 6 p.m. Thursday, April 12. Hear poetry written by local author Robert Paschell.

Paws to Read, 3 p.m. Thursday, April 12. Join staff after school to read to and visit with our four-legged friends and their people. All participating pets are certified with the Miami Valley Pet Therapy Association.

Hummingbirds: Attracting Them to Your Yard for adults, 1 p.m. Saturday, April 14. Yellow Springs resident and hummingbird aficionado Kim Carlson will tell you all about attracting hummingbirds to your yard.

For a complete schedule of activities, stop by your local library or log on to the library website at www.greenelibrary.info.