Twin Towers Park hosting open schooling days

FAIRBORN — Equestrians from throughout the region can now attend organized open schooling days hosted at Greene County Parks & Trails (GCP&T) Twin Towers Park, 501 Yellow Springs-Fairfield Road, Xenia (Bath Township).

Open schooling days will be held from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 21and Sunday, April 22. The open days will be held rain or shine.

During the open schooling days, the park’s dressage arena will be set up with letters, as well as the stadium jump courses and the cross country course with both water jump and bank complex.

Participants may reserve a stall for $10 and should provide bedding and muck the stall at the end of the day. Stabling is limited.

GCP&T’s Twin Towers Park offers 102 acres located between Fairborn, Beavercreek and Yellow Springs with a 27-stall open air barn, concession stand/facilities, grass-based stadium ring, dressage rings, cross country jumps designed by a United States Evening Association (USEA) certified course designer. Primitive camping is available on a limited basis.

Cost for the day is $30 per horse. Pre-registration is requested and may be done online at www.gcparkstrails.com or participants may register on-site. Stall reservations may be made by contacting the park agency at 937-562-6440 or info@gcparkstrails.com.

The Stillwater Pony Club will provide overnight security with all stall cards required for all horses.

A portion of the proceeds will be reinvested into the equine facilities at Twin Towers Park.

The cross country course will be closed for five days prior to open schooling days.