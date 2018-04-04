Tree Committee member earns forestry certificate

XENIA — City of Xenia Tree Committee member Nelson King recently received his graduation certificate from the Ohio Division of Forestry Tree Commission Academy after completing a two-year course.

King, along with tree commissioners from Piqua, Troy, Vandalia, Trotwood, Sidney and Dayton, received their certificates.

The Tree Commission Academy is designed to train and educate community volunteers about the management of their resources involving urban forestry along community streets, parks and public grounds. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Ohio Division of Forestry educates participants about the importance of urban forests being managed by dedicated and knowledgeable members.

“We believe that well-trained tree commission members will be happier and enjoy their position more when they know what to do and why they are doing it,” said Ohio Department of Natural Resources Urban Forester Wendi Van Buren, who coordinates the program. “Communities should experience lower turnover, higher meeting attendance, greater commitment and more productivity from tree commissioners who have successfully completed Tree Commission Academy.”

King joins seven other City of Xenia Tree Committee members who have completed the course.