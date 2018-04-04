SR 235 closure scheduled for bridge work

GREENE COUNTY — Permitted bridge work for the Fairborn Cement Company requires closing State Route 235 for 180 days beginning Monday, April 23.

SR 235 will be closed between Dayton Yellow Springs and Enon roads for approximately six months. Traffic will be detoured using US Route 68, West Hyde and West Enon roads.

Arrow boards and/or signs will be in place three weeks prior to closure to alert motorists of the upcoming work zone and restrictions. All work is contingent upon the weather.

To help ensure the safety of the construction workers as well as the traveling public, motorists should remain alert, reduce their speed and watch for stopped traffic while passing through the work zone.

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information, check www.OHGO.com.