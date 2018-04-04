CU sets mark for lowest default rate

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University has one of the lowest student default rates in Ohio, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Education Federal Student Aid Office.

Among traditional four-year colleges, CU’s 1.11 percent student loan default rate is the best in the state. Case Western Reserve University (1.61 percent), the College of Wooster (1.81 percent), Denison University (1.90 percent), and the University of Dayton (1.92 percent) round out the top five lowest rates.

According to the national report, 84 institutions based in Ohio reported 132,677 students entered repayment on student loans. And, 12,936 students — or 9.6 percent — defaulted on those loans.

Two specialty schools, Northeast Ohio Medical University and Methodist Theological School in Ohio report a 0.00 percent student loan default rate, and Mount Carmel College of Nursing’s rate is 0.88 percent.

“We prepare students so they are positioned well when they graduate and are able to find jobs in their fields,” said Kim Jenerette, executive director of financial aid. “The quality of Cedarville University, the quality of the students, and the working relationship between our students and loan servicers all contribute to our low default rate. We have a low default rate because our students have integrity.”

According to the most recent data provided by the U.S. Department of Education Federal Student Aid Office reported 633 Cedarville University students entered in the repayment process.

“I do believe that Cedarville is a good risk-reward balance. We have a high retention rate, a high graduation rate and a high professional placement rate. That speaks to the quality of a degree from Cedarville,” Jenerette said.