An eerie anniversary: tornado sweeps through county

GREENE COUNTY — The National Weather Service in Wilmington confirmed a tornado touched down northeast of Beavercreek April 3 — on the anniversary of the 1974 F-5 Xenia tornado.

NWS confirmed April 4 that the tornado, its rating not yet determined, was responsible for damage in eastern Beavercreek Township and western Xenia Township along Ludlow Road.

Along with local emergency management agencies, the NWS survey team surveyed storm damage in north central Greene County to assess the nature of the damage caused by the severe thunderstorms, flooding and tornado(es) that moved through the area.

The severe storms — marked by strong winds and rain — damaged at least one home, leveled a barn and uprooted trees in the Cedarville and Clifton area, leaving branches, a trampoline and other debris strewn along country roads and fields by morning.

The survey team also planned to assess damage in areas near Yellow Springs, South Charleston, Grove City and Canal Winchester. NSW confirmed tornadoes touched down southwest of South Charleston and in Grove City.

The bad weather knocked down power lines, leaving Greene County with the largest number of outages, according to the Gazette’s partners at WDTN. The news outlet reported just under 900 customers were without power at 6 p.m. that evening. At 4:30 p.m. April 4, 198 county customers were without power, according to DP&L’s outage map, with crews still working to restore power to those affected.

As of press time, a statement had not yet been issued for an initial conclusion regarding the nature of the storm damage, as the survey team continued its work. Results of the survey are expected to be completed and posted at weather.gov/iln.

Anna Bolton | Greene County News Severe storms April 3 leveled a barn on State Route 72 near Fishworm Road in Cedarville. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/04/web1_Barn72-2.jpg Anna Bolton | Greene County News Severe storms April 3 leveled a barn on State Route 72 near Fishworm Road in Cedarville. A house on Wilberforce-Clifton Road in Cedarville was mostly spared when strong winds destroyed its attached garage. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/04/web1_GarageWilberforceClifton-2.jpg A house on Wilberforce-Clifton Road in Cedarville was mostly spared when strong winds destroyed its attached garage. Thunderstorms uprooted trees and knocked down heavy limbs all along Wilberforce-Clifton Road and damaged this structure, too. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/04/web1_TreesStructureWC-2.jpg Thunderstorms uprooted trees and knocked down heavy limbs all along Wilberforce-Clifton Road and damaged this structure, too. This evergreen tree and swing-set in Cedarville weren’t spared by the bad weather. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/04/web1_TreeSwingsWC-2.jpg This evergreen tree and swing-set in Cedarville weren’t spared by the bad weather. Crews clean up fallen trees on Wilberforce-Clifton Road, close to where Cedarville and Clifton meet. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/04/web1_TreeCleanupWC-2.jpg Crews clean up fallen trees on Wilberforce-Clifton Road, close to where Cedarville and Clifton meet.

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498 or follow @annadbolton on Facebook.

