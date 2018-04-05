UPDATE: Tornado traveled from Beavercreek Twp. to Clifton area

UPDATE:

GREENE COUNTY — The National Weather Service in Wilmington confirmed a tornado touched down in Beavercreek, Xenia and Miami Townships north of Xenia April 3.

The preliminary findings released April 4 indicated the tornado touched down around 4:45 p.m., had an EF1 rating with a 95 miles per hour maximum wind speed and a 200-yard length. The tornado traveled 8.75 miles beginning in Beavercreek Township and ending in Miami Township near Clifton. There were no reported fatalities or injuries.

Damage was confirmed in the 1000 block of Ludlow Road in Beavercreek Township, including significant structural damage to two barns — including a blown off roof and a collapsed silo — along with roof damage to a home and damage to hardwood and softwood trees, according to the NWS public information statement.

Several properties — including homes and barns — further east along Ludlow Road sustained damage.

The tornado continued eastward, in the 2400 North Block of U.S. 68, damaging a home, fence, camper and lifting off the roof of a brick building.

Further east along Clifton Road, structural damage occurred to barns and homes. Damage became more significant further northeast along the road, where substantial damage occurred to several barns, trees and two homes. A sheep farm lost five sheep, the report said.

The northern most extent of confirmed tornado damage was along State Route 72 and Clifton Road. The report indicated widespread tree and roof damage.

“This damage was all in the same direction to the north-northeast, without substantial evidence of backsplatter as associated with rotation. While the wind damage was significant in this area, estimated to be as high as 80 mph, this damage was more consistent with straight line wind damage,” the NWS statement reads.

A full report can be found at weather.gov/iln. The information is preliminary and subject to change pending final review.

Original story:

GREENE COUNTY — The National Weather Service in Wilmington confirmed a tornado touched down northeast of Beavercreek April 3 — on the anniversary of the 1974 F-5 Xenia tornado.

NWS confirmed April 4 that the tornado, its rating not yet determined, was responsible for damage in eastern Beavercreek Township and western Xenia Township along Ludlow Road.

Along with local emergency management agencies, the NWS survey team surveyed storm damage in north central Greene County to assess the nature of the damage caused by the severe thunderstorms, flooding and tornado(es) that moved through the area.

The severe storms — marked by strong winds and rain — damaged at least one home, leveled a barn and uprooted trees in the Cedarville and Clifton area, leaving branches, a trampoline and other debris strewn along country roads and fields by morning.

The survey team also planned to assess damage in areas near Yellow Springs, South Charleston, Grove City and Canal Winchester. NSW confirmed tornadoes touched down southwest of South Charleston and in Grove City.

The bad weather knocked down power lines, leaving Greene County with the largest number of outages, according to the Gazette’s partners at WDTN. The news outlet reported just under 900 customers were without power at 6 p.m. that evening. At 4:30 p.m. April 4, 198 county customers were without power, according to DP&L’s outage map, with crews still working to restore power to those affected.

As of press time, a statement had not yet been issued for an initial conclusion regarding the nature of the storm damage, as the survey team continued its work. Results of the survey are expected to be completed and posted at weather.gov/iln.

Anna Bolton | Greene County News Severe storms April 3 leveled a barn on State Route 72 near Fishworm Road in Cedarville. A house on Wilberforce-Clifton Road in Cedarville was mostly spared when strong winds destroyed its attached garage. Crews clean up fallen trees on Wilberforce-Clifton Road, close to where Cedarville and Clifton meet. Thunderstorms uprooted trees and knocked down heavy limbs all along Wilberforce-Clifton Road and damaged this structure, too. This evergreen tree and swing-set in Cedarville weren't spared by the bad weather.

