Pancakes all day long

Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Sophia Pace enjoys pancakes at Xenia Rotary Club’s Annual Pancake Day April 4 at the fairgrounds. Club members served pancakes, sausage, orange juice, milk and coffee. Proceeds from the event support Xenia Rotary’s Kevin Sonnycalb Memorial Fireworks Festival in July.

Melodee, Jodee and Jourdyn Jones snap pictures together during lunch.

Carol Hilderbrandt enjoys coffee and company at the annual event.

Deondra Porter and Joseph Hampton smile after enjoying a meal of pancakes and sausage.

Alex and Carson Caldwell eat pancakes together.