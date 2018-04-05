Senior center celebrating 50 years

XENIA — The Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center is celebrating its 50th anniversary in April with a slew of events and activities.

The XARSC began April 26, 1968 when Golden Age Senior Citizens was incorporated. It was the vision of Maggie McKnight — who fought for the rights of the elderly — to establish a senior center in Xenia. After initially meeting in individuals’ homes, the group moved to and from locations on Main, Detroit, and Second streets before finding a permanent home at 130 E. Church St. in 1981.

In celebration of the golden anniversary, the center is holding an open house 2 p.m. Monday, April 9. There will be refreshments, information about the center and memorabilia. It is open to the public.

A second celebration of 50 years takes place Wednesday, April 11 with a lunch and entertainment by singer David Millikin.

Other April activities include:

— Fish fry, 5 p.m. April 13, $10 for adults, $7 for children.

— Roast of community leader Dr. Clifford Johnson, 6 p.m. Saturday, April 21. Tickets are available at the center for this fundraising event.

— Train show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday April 28 and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 29. Set up is 4-9 p.m. Friday, April 27. Dayton N Track will show off some of its award-winning displays. The cafe will be open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days.

The XARSC also has some trips planned this summer and will kick them off with an informational meeting 10 a.m. Friday, April 6.

Trips include:

— Cincinnati Reds game, Thursday, June 7.

— Niagara Falls (Canada), June 25-28.

— Mystery trip, Wednesday, July 11.

— Three-hour Ohio River cruise with Elvis impersonator, Saturday, Aug. 11.

— Keith Urban at Opryland, Sept. 21-22.

— Williamsburg, Va., Nov. 30-Dec. 5.

For more information about the trips, call Rosemary Fawley, trip coordinator, at rsfawley@gmail.com or 937-376-0282. For April 11 luncheon reservations, call 937-376-4353.

The center will move its home to the new REACH (recreation, education, activity, community, and health) center on Progress Drive and Upper Bellbrook Road next year.