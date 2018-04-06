Compassion and education part of Williams mission

XENIA — Greene Memorial Hospital has been home to Mendy Williams for nearly 28 years.

As the director of nursing and cardiopulmonary services, she strives for new and advanced education while working with staff and administration daily.

“Nursing takes compassion, a servant’s heart and love for others,” she said. “One thing Greene Memorial Hospital and Kettering Health Network stands upon is that we are all God’s children helping God’s children. One of the greatest callings is to help care for others. I have the privilege to be in a role to ensure staff has the resources they need to meet this mission every day.”

Williams is certified as a nurse executive with the American Nurses Credentialing Center and is enrolled at Capella University doctorate of nursing program. Previously she obtained her master’s degree in nursing and MBA.

Williams was born and raised in South Charleston, Ohio and still enjoys a home there with her family. She is married to husband Steve and has two daughters and two step-sons along with seven grandchildren. When she’s not working, she loves to visit national parks with her husband and both are active in their church, South Charleston Christian Center.

The nursing director is inspired each day by her staff and patients, “I love the people I work with and I love knowing we are helping our community.”

Williams began her clinicals at GMH in 1990 and started working there in 1991. She worked in the ICU as a staff nurse for 12 years and then became a coordinator for the ICU which then led her to nurse management and finally in 2004 she became the nursing director.

“I have remained at GMH because of the culture we have here,” she added. “Greene is like a family. I can go down the hall and know everyone I work with and know about their families.”

That family atmosphere transformed into care for her own father when he was ill, “My co-workers have taken such great care of him,” she said. “We always say we want to treat our patients like we would our own family and the nurses and staff all do, just that.”

Williams has enjoyed her time at the hospital, “KHN has given me many opportunities to grow as a nurse and a leader. I feel blessed every day that I work for an organization that not only treats our patients and staff’s physical needs but also addresses their spiritual needs.”