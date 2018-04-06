A career in education is within reach

KETTERING — The Dayton Area School Employment Consortium will host its annual Dayton Area Education Career Fair 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 7, Trent Arena, 3301 Shroyer Road.

The event is an opportunity for professional educators and individuals in education support roles seeking career opportunities. Representatives from some of the leading school districts across the Dayton area will be on hand providing information that helps attendees with their career search in the education field.

This year’s career fair will offer a number of opportunities for new and experienced teachers, administrators, counselors, school psychologists, and other education professionals. Also, several opportunities will be available for individuals who are interested in education support roles such as custodians, cooks, bus drivers, secretaries, and education assistants.

“It is important that individuals research any district they are interested in before attending this year’s event,” said Bonita Terry of the Dayton Area School Employment Consortium. “That research will help attendees find the best match for their experience and skills.”

Attendees should bring several copies of their resume to the event and plan to talk with as many school district representatives as possible; this will increase the likelihood of a career opportunity. No preregistration is necessary, parking is free, and all individuals pursuing career opportunities should dress in a manner appropriate to the position they seek.