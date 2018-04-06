Fran’s Favorites

I bought a whole ham for Easter and we did not eat it all, so I always look for recipes to use the leftovers so we don’t eat it forever. One of my favorite recipes was given to me years ago by Erna Caulp, the post master at the Clifton Post Office. Erna went to our church, and she often brought these delicious ham loaves to pot luck dinners at church.

I find the recipe works well using leftover ham. I grind it in my food processor (by pulsing until just fine enough). Then I mix it with the ground pork and other ingredients and form into loaves. These can be frozen after they are made into loaves, and then add the sauce before baking if you like. They are always a hit for a buffet dinner or potluck.

Erna’s Ham Loaves

Grind fine:

1 pound smoked ham

1 pound fresh pork (trimmed of fat)

Add:

1 cup graham cracker crumbs

2 unbeaten eggs

1/2 cup milk

Mix well. Measure 1/2 cup for each loaf, forming individual loaves. Place in greased roasting pan.

Mix and pour over loaves:

1 can tomato soup

1/2 cup vinegar

1/2 cup water

1 cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon dry mustard

Bake 325° approximately 1 to 1 1/2 hours, basting every 20 minutes. Serves 9.

***

Spring is here, so it’s finally a good time of year for spring salads. This is one of my favorites because it uses the young spinach and lettuce, and the citrus gives it such a fresh taste. It’s a nice light side that goes well with the ham. And the best ingredients for this come from my son John and daughter-in-law Michele’s garden.

Strawberry-Spinach Salad

1 quart small spinach leaves (washed, de-stemmed, torn)

2 green onions, sliced

1 quart garden lettuce, torn

1 pint strawberries, sliced

1 cup broccoli flowerettes

Dressing:

2 tablespoons oil (canola or olive)

2 tablespoons orange juice

1 tablespoon vinegar

1 teaspoon honey

You can add cooked chicken or turkey to this salad and sprinkle with pecans.

By Fran DeWine

Fran DeWine is a Cedarville resident, wife of Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and guest columnist. Her next cookbook, Fran DeWine and Tina Husted’s Family Favorites will come out this summer.

