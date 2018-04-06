Radio Ramblers to jam at Opera House

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville Opera House is expecting its biggest event of the year when Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers play in the village 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 13.

“Cedarville Opera House is thrilled to be able to host this top-notch band playing bluegrass, traditional country, and gospel music,” said Greg Howe, board member. “This will certainly be a highlight of our season, and we consider it an honor and a privilege to have Joe and his band performing once again on our stage. You won’t want to miss seeing and hearing this award-winning group!”

Advance tickets can be purchased for $18 online at cedarvilleoperahouse.org or in Cedarville at Beans-n-Cream or Telemetry Coffee Roasters. If still available, tickets will be sold for $20 at the door.

Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers formed their group in 2006 and made their first Grand Ole Opry debut in 2013, where they continue to make regular appearances. The band last played at the opera house two years ago.

Mullins, who lives near Cedarville, has been a musician for more than 30 years. He’s also the president of and broadcaster at Real Roots Radio — formerly Classic Country Radio. The group of radio stations launched its new name March 20.

“We have consistently been all about originality and homemade quality – Real people, Real American music, Real results for our loyal advertisers, and Real roots in our community,” Mullins wrote in a statement. “Our team is energized, and we are launching an effort to continue building on over 20 years of originality, retaining our position as a leader in producing quality radio programming.”

The Radio Ramblers released their most recent album “The Story We Tell” in August 2017, featuring hit single “If I’d Have Wrote That Song.” The band has won multiple International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) awards.

Featuring Mullins on the banjo, Mike Terry on the mandolin, Jason Barie on the fiddle, Duane Sparks on the guitar and Randy Barnes on bass, band members hail from Kentucky, Indiana and Tennessee.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The opera house is located at 70 North Main Street.

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498 or follow @annadbolton on Facebook.

